Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after buying an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after buying an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after buying an additional 184,159 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,499,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,655,000 after purchasing an additional 155,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

