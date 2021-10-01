Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 509 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,893,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

