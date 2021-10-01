Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes $145,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $31,508,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 722,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 245,392 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

