Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 1,318,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 1,090,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,108.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

