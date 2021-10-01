Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

