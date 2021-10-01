Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.11 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSET shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

