Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,211. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

