Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.45.

BBWI opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

