BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BWAGF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $$55.59 during trading on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

