Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €93.00 by Nord/LB

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.71 ($117.31).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €82.76 ($97.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €81.09 and its 200 day moving average is €85.24. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

