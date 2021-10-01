BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

BBSEY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

