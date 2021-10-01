Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $3.23 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.5% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 98.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,487,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BlackRock by 313.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,947,000 after buying an additional 92,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $838.93. 11,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,748. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $559.18 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $900.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $858.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

