Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.68. 91,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,301. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $200.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.31. The stock has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

