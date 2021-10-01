Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.28 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

