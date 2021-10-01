Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 151,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,118. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.