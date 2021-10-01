BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Holdings Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,081,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,024,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,738 shares of company stock worth $79,147,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $363.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.78. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

