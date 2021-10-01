Belt Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $50.23 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $50.23 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.28 or 0.00015481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00134405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.43 or 0.99959184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06687614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,902,245 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars.

