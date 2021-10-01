Belt Market Capitalization Tops $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00101072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,106.27 or 0.99868625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.66 or 0.06681752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

