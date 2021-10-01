BEPRO Network Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $51.98 million and $1.35 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00117512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00177662 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

