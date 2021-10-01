Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231.44 ($3.02).

LON BARC opened at GBX 189.60 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.09. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 96.49 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £32.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

