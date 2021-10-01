Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $105.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

