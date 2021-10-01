Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.81. 5,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

