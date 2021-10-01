BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.59. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 84,187 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 135.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

