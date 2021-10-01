Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TECH opened at $484.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.83 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.14 and its 200-day moving average is $447.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

