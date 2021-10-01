Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 114.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of -0.68. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 89.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.