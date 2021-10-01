BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $272.99

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $272.99, but opened at $262.64. BioNTech shares last traded at $243.23, with a volume of 63,127 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $73,570,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

