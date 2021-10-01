BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $1.85 on Major Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00118042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00177236 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.