BitTorrent Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $231.45 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00079674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013676 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006582 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004978 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

