BlackRock Inc. Buys 255,118 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.63% of California Water Service Group worth $497,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in California Water Service Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 437.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $58.93 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.