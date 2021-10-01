BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,174,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635,206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $489,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

