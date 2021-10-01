BlackRock Inc. Has $480.93 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,926,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.38% of Vistra worth $480,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $17.10 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

