BlackRock Inc. Sells 225,558 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.92% of ExlService worth $526,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

ExlService stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $126.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

