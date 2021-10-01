BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,568 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,246,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Ameris Bancorp worth $518,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.