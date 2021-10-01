BlackRock Inc. Sells 408,162 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,088,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 408,162 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.19% of First Hawaiian worth $484,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

FHB opened at $29.35 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

