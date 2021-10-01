BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).
