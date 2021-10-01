BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.