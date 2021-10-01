BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Acquired by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. 88,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.