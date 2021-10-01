Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 6,590 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $102.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $109.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

