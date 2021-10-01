Blair William & Co. IL Buys 619 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

