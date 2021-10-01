Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nevro were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nevro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Nevro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

