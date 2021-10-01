Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,913 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,126 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Xilinx by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $300,689,000 after acquiring an additional 652,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.96 and a 12-month high of $160.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

