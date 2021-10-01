Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.86. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $308.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

