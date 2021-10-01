Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.25

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $599.06 million, a P/E ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.