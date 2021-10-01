BMO Capital Markets Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.77.

MEOH opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -30.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $8,078,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $5,848,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

