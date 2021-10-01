BMO Capital Markets Cuts Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$4.00

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.46.

Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$854.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.99.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

