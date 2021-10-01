BMO Capital Markets Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$36.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNCAF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

