BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.07.

NYSE:CVE opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,197 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,316,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after buying an additional 5,121,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

