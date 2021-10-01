BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,529 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.
Shares of SEAS opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -97.05 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $60.18.
Several analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.