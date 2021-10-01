BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,529 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of SEAS opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -97.05 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $60.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

