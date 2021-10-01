BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

