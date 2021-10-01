BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,115 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

