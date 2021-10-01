BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDP opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

